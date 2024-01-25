Alves’ mother, after publishing the identity of the victim, now says that she was deceived

Dani Alves’ mother now points to the conspiracy theoryas can be seen from the last message he uploaded to social networks, from where he carries out a campaign to fight for the innocence of his son, who has been in provisional prison in the Brians 2 prison since January 20 last year after a woman accused him in a complaint to the Mossos dEsquadra of having sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022, when she was 23 years old.

And, after having published a video in which he revealed the identity of the complainant just one year after the events of which the Brazilian soccer player is accused, now says she was deceived. I did not commit any crime and everything will be proven, we just have to waitLuca Alves wrote on Instagram.

A text that accompanies an image of her with the player and a photo of a woman on the sign of Exclusive: Dr. Graziele Queiroz is the lawyer of Daniel Alves’ mother. Precisely, a response from the latter to its publication is the one that points towards deception. Mrs. Luca did not commit any crime; in fact, She was deceived by messages. How did they get her number and do they know who the alleged victim was? Something is wrong; Let’s show the truth, the lawyer urges.

Ms informacin The dissemination of a video with images of the young woman by the player’s mother has urged the agency to require these precautions.

They want to reverse the game, but we cannot forget that Daniel’s family never had access to the process. Justice investigateaade the lawyer.

Less than two weeks until the process

The campaign of Alves’s mother from Brazil to fight for her son’s innocence intensified after knowing the trial date for the footballer, who will sit him in the dock of the Barcelona Court on February 5 and will last, predictably, until the 7th of the same month.

Nevertheless, right away was denounced by Ester Garcíathe victim’s lawyersince with the video edited with music and comments and images of the complainant, the order given by the investigating judge of the case was ignored, who prohibited the dissemination of any data that could bring to light the identity of the young woman, a guideline also contemplated in the Victim Statute.