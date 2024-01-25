lex, upon seeing Marieta’s infidelity in Temptation Island: Now I understand it

Temptation Island continues to advance, and although only four installments have been broadcast, there are already couples that are beginning to fall apart, and one of those that is falling is already one of the last to arrive, the one formed by lex y Mariettawho decided to participate because she wants to show her boyfriend that she wants to be with him.

Well then, Marieta was the first to fall. She has done it with Sergio, whom he has already kissed, and with whom he does not seem to have any brakes. He has already confessed it to his companions, and to the tempter himself. And now, Lex has seen him in his second bonfire, which has been broadcast in this fourth installment.

Lex, broken when he saw the kiss between Marieta and Sergio

Sandra Barneda welcomed him, and also the rest of the boys, who did not have the best night either. Lex could see Marieta unleashed, even saying that she didn’t care too much that the light of temptation was turned on in the boys’ village. I don’t know this girl. Everything I’ve done to be with her? It’s not. I can understand that you are hurt by my images, but to say that I am falling in love… I’m brokenhe began by saying.

Some images that went further. They started without kisses, to which the young man reacted: She is tempting him. They haven’t kissed, for now, because she didn’t want to. I’m freaking out. However, everything would change in the later video, where his partner could be seen kissing with Sergio. Now I understand why I wanted to come here!he added later, visibly hurt, going on to receive the support and affection of his teammates.

All this without also seeing the images of the nap before the bonfire, in which Marieta and Sergio could be seen in bed, and setting off the red alarm.

On the other hand, Borja y Niko They also regretted the situation that their partners were experiencing, Well y Ruth. Borja, for his part, could see how his girlfriend became even more intimate with Napolito which he said: That didn’t bother me one bit. I think it can go further and it scares me a lot. It’s the first time I’ve seen complicity. I have seen that she is comfortable, she is comfortable. Furthermore, They both could see how both Ana and Ruth admitted that leaving alone was, for the moment, their best option..