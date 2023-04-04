Amazon destroyed millions of counterfeit products

In 2020, Amazon destroyed two million counterfeit products.

Last year, Amazon sued more than 1,300 alleged counterfeiters in the US, UK, Europe and China.

Amazon’s revenue reached a figure of 220 billion dollars in 2022.

amazon destroyed more than six million counterfeit products worldwide in 2022, according to its annual brand protection report, it is double the amount destroyed in 2021. An important fact to note is that about 40 percent of Amazon sales are made by third-party sellers who have joined this platform. While the best-selling products are related to home and kitchen.

To fight counterfeiting, Amazon invested more than $1.2 billion and employed more than 15,000 people, including creators of Artificial Intelligence programs and specialized researchers stand out. In fact, one of Amazon’s policies is that all products must be authentic and that failure to do so can result in loss of selling privileges, hold on funds, and disposal of inventory in fulfillment centers.

At the moment Amazon is the most valuable brand in the world, being valued at approximately 299.3 billion dollars. Followed by Apple and Google. Amazon has surpassed companies like Facebook and Disney. In the Brand Finance Global 2023 report there are 7 North American companies, 2 Chinese and 1 South Korean.

Amazon became strong thanks to the coronavirus, in 2020 it achieved double the profits than in 2019, while only in the first quarter of 2021 it tripled them. The pandemic was undoubtedly the one that made the company founded by Jeff Bezos grow, because thanks to the quarantine, the closure of shops and the capacity limits, Amazon skyrocketed its sales.

Amazon was founded in 1994 in Seattle, United States, and began by selling books on the Internet, but little by little it expanded its catalog until it became one of the main e-commerce companies. Nowadays, Amazon is no longer just an online marketer, but is also a cloud infrastructure provider and electronics producer. The Amazon brand is present in shipping, music and streaming. In 2022, Amazon’s revenue stood at more than $513.5 billion, according to Statista data.

Recently, in mid-March, Amazon laid off 9,000 workers, added to the 18 thousand cut at the beginning of the year. It was through a statement that CEO Andy Jassy reported that the company’s decision to carry out a new round of layoffs was to optimize costs given the uncertainty that exists in the near future. Despite this, Amazon is the second company with the largest number of employees in the entire United States.

