Amazon rejects workers’ petition against returning to the office

A head of Amazon’s human resources department, Beth Galetti, will have rejected a petition from Amazon workers where they asked the company not to decree the return to the offices so that they could continue to work from their homes.

says the Business Insider website that the petition was signed by around 30,000 technology workers who, given this rejection, used the Slack internal communication tool to criticize Galetti’s attitude.

In the email she wrote rejecting the petition, the executive noted that Amazon’s principle was to “improve and facilitate the lives of customers every day”, noting that working from the office has a better ability to correspond to this objective. .

Also Read: Layoffs at Amazon. New round reaches 9,000 employees