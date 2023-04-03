Ameesha Patel flaunts hot curves in bikini, heats up internet, watches E! News UK

Ameesha Patel is setting the internet on fire with a hot bikini video.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is known for flaunting her sexy cleavage and sharing her hot and sexy bikini videos and photos on Instagram.

Now a video of Ameesha Patel has gone viral on social media in which the Bollywood actress can be seen in a bikini and enjoying some quality time in a swimming pool.

In the video, Ameesha Patel can be seen in a swimming pool and posing for the camera wearing a printed bikini. Ameesha also wears dark glasses. The video caught the attention of netizens. One user commented, “Wow, super hot! Another commented, “Gorgeous! »

A few weeks ago, Ameesha Patel posted some steamy and sexy yellow bikini pics.

On the work side, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues with Sunny Deol. The long-awaited romantic period drama will be released on August 11, 2023. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

“It’s wonderful to be back on such a historic film. In fact, it’s surreal to come back and play Sakina’s character with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol),” Ameesha Patel told Hindustan Times a few days ago.