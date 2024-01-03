America is a boring country, this is not for everyone

A Cuban who lives in the United States usually broadcasts videos on his networks in which he humorously claims that the United States is a boring country.

The viral Pacho, as he identifies himself, advises his compatriots on the Island who are wishing to emigrate, to think carefully and prepare, because “this is not for everyone.”

In one of the videos, Pacho tells what happens when he goes to look for bread, and why he misses so much how life was in Cuba.

“I arrived, bought and left, in a matter of five minutes. Gentlemen, it’s boring, I remember that I used to go to the bakery in Cuba and that was three hours in line, you found out everything, it was delicious. Here it is super boring,” he ironized.

In another recording, made from a plane, the young man was upset because he was going to Las Vegas and the flight only lasted three hours to cover a thousand miles.

“Cuba is rich, I moved just 20 kilometers, ten miles, and spent an entire day and part of the night. That is life. Not this,” he expressed.

In another video, Pacho criticized the quiet life in the United States, because no one there knows their neighbors and no one knocks on the door to ask for salt or sugar, and in general everything is very easy.

“Here you go to buy a change of clothes and you go to the store and spend the entire afternoon choosing the change of clothes. Damn, my brother, in Cuba you would arrive and kill your change of clothes at once. ‘These clothes are mine,’ and you left,” he mocked.