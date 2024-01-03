Marcelo Rebolledo, the Chilean tennis player who seeks to promote the dreams of young people from Miami

MIAMI.- Marcelo Rebolledo starred in countless headlines and his name was written with indelible ink in the golden history of South American tennis in the 90s. Today, retired from competitions, but more active than ever in his role as Sports Director where he has served as an educator and motivator of children and young people, the former tennis player and former director of the Chilean Davis Cup team celebrates new achievements in his career in Miami, a city from where the sports star continues to transform and improve lives.

“The United States is a fundamental part of my life. My children Nicolás (20), Josefa (18), Lucas (13), and Jacinta (12) have developed and forged here. And my wife (Daniela) and I have grown professionally and as human beings thanks to the multiculturalism and dynamism of Miami. That is why one of my life missions is to give back to this great country all the opportunities it has given me and my family,” said Rebolledo.

Originally from Talca, a city located in the central region of the country, Marcelo Rebolledo acquired national fame thanks to his sporting talent that led him to become one of the most promising and prolific Chilean tennis players in all of South America, a fact that allowed him not only to know the world, but also to be called to occupy important management positions in prestigious sports organizations. On this occasion, his career takes him to Miami, where he once again stands out by being selected as director of the renowned David Ensignia Tennis Academy, one of the most renowned sports institutions in the country.

“I am passionate about sports education. My children and my wife play tennis, and being able to express that love for this discipline in the path of hundreds of children and young people is what makes me happiest. I know first-hand how sport improves the quality of life, in addition to strengthening self-esteem and dreams, and that is something that I want all children and young people in our community to be able to experience,” said the athlete, for whom social work It has always been part of his success.

“What I like most about David Ensignia Tennis Academy is that one of its development areas is intended for children with fewer resources. And my goal is to show that tennis is not an elite sport, it is a sport that everyone can enjoy,” he added.

Dedicated to promoting physical activity throughout South Florida, consolidating Miami as a global sports epicenter, a milestone that has been celebrated since the arrival of Marcelo, who seeks – through healthy living – to tell young people that the American dream continues more alive than ever, and his life path is an example of this.

“Tennis is a wonderful sport that trains young people in terms of commitment, perseverance and gives friends who are for life, because sport promotes a scale of values ​​and an emotional solidity that is wonderful in terms of effort, growth, and reward of personal work,” he concluded.

