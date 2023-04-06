Pim Pollo celebrates its 20th anniversary and celebrates it with you

The Pim Pollo chicken chain is celebrating its 20th anniversary and during the week of April 3 to 8, it will raffle 20 purchase orders of $20,000 pesos each, and will make a 20% discount on selected products. This firm, already a classic in our city, is an innovative business model that was able to win the hearts of the people of La Plata.

20 years ago, in a place at 511 Ringuelet street, it was born as one more pollajería than many, but with a vision that, from that moment on, would distinguish it from the rest. “Not only did we want to develop a commercial project, but our intention was to be able to generate formal sources of work and actively help the children’s canteens in our region with food,” says Leandro Quintana, commercial manager of the company that currently has 25 branches. , generating 130 jobs. In addition, through his foundation “Connected with the need” he supports more than 50 soup kitchens in the city and its surroundings, reaching thousands of children with donations that exceed 5,000 kilos of food per month.

These numbers are surprising, but the company understands that its customers are a fundamental part of this community task. “All of us who are part of Pimpollo are committed to this social cause, but all of this would have been impossible without the trust and support that customers have given us over the years, which is why we want to take advantage of our 20th anniversary to thank each one of them. from them.” adds Quintana.

“We like to have a good working environment, and we treat our employees as we would like to be treated. But, obviously, this is not something that occurred to us, rather it is something that was already written in the Bible thousands of years ago,” says Ricardo Ravainera, personnel manager, and in his expression he reveals another aspect that characterizes the firm: most of its members share the same faith. When one visits its premises, one can observe biblical phrases printed on the walls, with optimistic messages. “We want to share an encouraging message in the midst of so much grief, and that is why each of our employees tries to receive and serve the client in the best way,” adds Ravainera.

Pim Pollo’s objective for the coming years is to continue expanding its borders, and for this reason it launched a program for its employees called “Where do you want to live?”, oriented so that those who want to settle in another part of the country can install and manage a branch of the signature. “The future for us is always encouraging, even if we see that the economic conditions are not the most favorable, we consider ourselves a company of faith and work, which always looks forward,” concludes Leandro.