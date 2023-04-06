How many dollars can be taken abroad in 2023

When vacationing abroad, a large number of questions usually arise, including how many dollars can be taken abroad

When making a trip they usually to emerge a lot of questions for example, how many Dollars can be taken to exterior or what amount of foreign exchange they can be removed from Argentina without having to declare.

For this reason since iProfessional we tell you how many Dollars you can take abroad without having any drawbacks.

How many dollars can be carried by plane per person?

Currently, you can wear a maximum of US$10,000 per person by plane as long as you are of legal age.

In the case of minors the limit is US$5,000 per person, so one family type composed of two adults and two minors may carry a maximum of US$30,000.

In case you need to carry more money one must be made Customs affidavit indicating the reasons for which a higher amount will be withdrawn, as well as the probable Justify the origin of the funds.

How much money can you take out of Argentina without declaring?

Currently all the money that is taken out of the country it has to be reported. However, in the case of those over 16 years of age, they can withdraw up to US$10,000 from the country without formally declaring, that is, without presenting a form, while minors can only withdraw US$5,000.

In the event that you wish to withdraw an amount above these, it must be done by wire transfer.

How much can I go through Customs without paying 2023 tax?

For now, you can only get into o spend money from Argentina without paying taxes or making statements for US$10,000, in the case of adults, and US$5,000 in the case of minors. On the other hand, if instead of money they bring foreign goods with a economic value, like a watch, undeclared limits vary.

In the case of travel by air or by sea, You can bring products with a total value of u$s500 without paying taxes. In addition, in addition to said amount, you can buy up to u$s500 in the free shop of arrival without paying taxes.

On the other hand, in the case of travel by land or riverhe limit is US$300 per person and the arrival freeshop does not have any franchise, so the fee must be paid Customs tax for the products purchased (except in Puerto Iguazú where the franchise is US$500).

In the case of exceeding franchises, must be paid 50% on the surplus. For example, if expenses for US$800 are made, and they traveled by air, the surplus is US$300, therefore, when applying 50% on the surplus, US$150 must be paid as taxes.

It is important to bear in mind that these limits can only be used once a month, that is, in the event of traveling more than once in the same month, these limits can only be used once. exemptions, so from the second trip in the same month (inclusive) 50% of the total must be paid.

For example, if you made two plane trips in the same month and on the first trip you spent US$650, you must deduct the US$500 allowed, leaving US$150 of “surplus”, therefore, when applying the tax, you will have to pay US$75 for taxes.

On the second trip you spent $650 again. However, in this case you will pay much more, since you will not be able to deduct those US$ 500, but 50% will be applied to the total. That is, you will pay 50% of the US$700 spent, so you will have to pay US$375 as customs taxes.

On the other hand, the law exempt from payment to a cell phone and a laptop or tablet, as they are considered personal items regardless of the brand or the price we have paid for said goods.