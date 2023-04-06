Subway line A will be closed throughout the long weekend

As reported by Emova, in charge of the maintenance and service of the subways, line A that connects San Pedrito to Plaza de Mayo will be closed from April 6 to 9 due to works on the signal system.

Signaling systems are formation control and protection systems, whose main function is for them to circulate safely, assigning routes and reporting the position of trains to avoid collisions, that is, they are linked to safety and the frequency of the service.

Previously, the Castro Barro and Acoyte stations on the same line were already closed.

In addition, the C subway line that runs from Retiro to Constitución, the Gral. San Martín station is closed and the D line that goes from the Cathedral to Congreso de Tucumán, the Bulnes station is closed.