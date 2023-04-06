Accident on the A24 near Neuruppin: truck driver swallows candy and ends up in a ditch with a truck

A truck driver lost control of his truck on the A24 after swallowing a candy and the subsequent urge to cough. The truck broke through a guardrail near Neuruppin (Ostprignitz-Ruppin district) on Wednesday afternoon and overturned in the ditch, the police said on Thursday.

The driver had to be extricated by firefighters and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. The police estimated the damage at 200,000 euros. The highway was closed in one direction for several hours during the night for the rescue. (dpa)

