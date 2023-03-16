AMLO objected to the appointment of the new INAI commissioners: Ricardo Monreal

The recent appointments of Ana Yadira Alarcón Márquez and Rafael Luna Alviso, as new commissioners of the Inai They would have been objected to by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Senator Ricardo Monreal said through his social networks.

“The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, informed me that the President of the Republic, Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has made use of his constitutional prerogative to express objection to the appointments of the Inai,” said the Morenista legislator.

The Secretary of the Interior, @adan_augustoinformed me that the President of the Republic, Lic. Andrés Manuel @lopezobrador_has made use of its constitutional prerogative to express objection to the appointments of the @INAImexico. In a few moments I will expand the information. — Ricardo Monreal A. (@RicardoMonrealA)

After Monreal’s comment, the plenary session Inai He announced that he called an extraordinary session on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m., without offering further details.

Alarcon Marquez and luna alviso They were appointed on March 1 by a qualified majority in the Senate of the Republic as new commissioners of the National Institute for Transparency and Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai) for a period of seven years.

In voting by ballot in a transparent ballot box, of a total of 105 senators present out of a total of 128, Alarcón Márquez added 78 votes and Luna Alviso obtained 74.

The appointment of the two commissioners of the Inai It has been a pending issue in the Senate for a year, while the autonomous body has functioned with only five of its seven commissioners.

The urgency for the appointment of the new commissioners is greater, due to the fact that Commissioner Francisco Javier Acuña will conclude his duties on March 31.

In case of continuing the two vacancies, plus the vacancy that will remain in April, the Inai could not operate.

Section VIII, Section A of Article 6 of the Constitution mandates that the Inai It must be integrated by seven commissioners and the Federal Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information establishes, in article 18, that the Chamber of Senators, after carrying out a broad consultation with society, at the proposal of the parliamentary groups, with the A vote of two thirds of the members present will appoint the commissioner who must fill the vacancy, guaranteeing the impartiality, independence and transparency of the process.

After the appointment of both commissioners, López Obrador had ten business days to challenge this decision.

Following this decision by the Chief Executive, the Upper House must present a new proposal, but this time with a vote of three fifths of the members present.

