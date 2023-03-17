FGR will investigate kidnapping of American in Colima

The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) attracted the case of the US citizen kidnapped at her residence in the state of Colima, on February 9 of this year.

According to the Colima State Attorney General’s Officethe Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), of the FGRwill be the one who investigates the case of the deprivation of liberty that occurred at an address in the town of New townMunicipality of Villa de Alvarez.

The State Prosecutor’s Office explained that they were aware of the kidnapping of Maria del Carmen Lopez, of Mexican origin, from the first day it occurred, thanks to a complaint filed with the Public ministry local.

According to Proceso magazine, the State Prosecutor’s Office “kept secrecy” in the case so as not to hinder the investigations and find the whereabouts of the foreign citizen.

On March 16, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (fbifor its acronym in English) of the USA issued a search form to find the whereabouts of Maria del Carmen.

“The Los Angeles Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation requests the public’s help in locating Maria del Carmen Lopez”, reads the file.

The FBI explained that it offers a reward of up to 20 thousand dollars for information leading to the physical location of the 64-year-old woman.

According to the search file, the woman has blonde hair, fair complexion, brown eyes, is 1.75 meters tall and weighs 72.5 kilograms.

With the kidnapping of María del Carmen, there are eight United States citizens kidnapped in national territory so far in 2023.

According to the dates of these kidnappings, the case of Maria del Carmen It would be the first that the Mexican authorities were aware of.

The second case would be that of the two sisters Perez Rios and his friend, who traveled on February 24 to the municipality of montemorelosNuevo León, where their trail was lost.

Maritza Trinidad Pérez Ríos, 47, and her sister Marina, 48, as well as her friend Dora Alicia Cervantes, 53, crossed the border to the Mexican side to sell clothes in a municipal market, but they no longer communicated with their families.

A week later, on March 3, four United States citizens were deprived of their liberty in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, when

For this fact, local authorities deployed a strong operation from the municipality of China, Nuevo León, to the border with the municipality of Méndez, already in Tamaulipas. According to the authorities, this stretch of road was where the women residents of McAllen disappeared.

Information in development…