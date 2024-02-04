The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the match for third place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has just announced that the Hard Rock Stadiumfrom Miami, will host the match in which third place in the 2026 World Cup will be determined.

With the game schedule closed, and the venues for the matches defined, it was reported that Miami will host seven matches in total, including four group stage matches and the bronze medal game.

According to Rodney Barretoco-chair of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Committee in Miami, there will be many free public events for fans, said this Sunday during This Week In South Florida.

Precisely, this 2024, the final of the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world, The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 will be hosted by Hard Rock Stadium of Miami.

The final match of the event will take place on July 14, 2024, coincidentally the same day as the closing of Euro 2024 in Germany.

With a capacity of more than 65,300 fans, Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and has hosted college football games for the University of Miami, Orange Blossom Classic and Orange Bowl and Super Bowl LIV.

In addition, the venue stands out for hosting a calendar full of entertainment events, such as Jazz in the Gardens, concerts and festivals.

Refering to 2026 World Cupit was defined that The opening match will be at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, on June 11 of that year, while The last challenge will be on July 19, 2026 at the stadium MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey.