AMLO promises to bankers not to change the rules, but asks that they continue doing legal business

Mérida, Yucatán.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again promised the country’s bankers “not to change the rules for the operation of banks in Mexico” and asked them to “continue doing legal business in the country and continue to obtain legitimate and reasonable profits”, this after mentioning the profits that the sector obtained last year for more than 236,000 million pesos.

At the opening ceremony of the 86th Banking Convention, the president asked them to “continue promoting progress with justice.”

At the Mérida Convention Center, the president was sparing, but he made a new “reveal” by presenting the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, as president.

He recalled that last year, Mexico grew at a rate of 3.1%, “it is not to brag, but we had a higher growth than the United States and China, we still did not contract additional public debt, the public debt has grown less than in the last three six-year terms.

López Obrador said that Mexico is one of the most attractive countries for the Foreign direct investment (IED) and listed 10 basic data, among which he highlighted the number of registered to the IMSS, of 21 million 660,000 workers; the average salary, which he assured is the highest in history, of 16,000 pesos per month; the 90% increase in the minimum wage in his six-year term, and the record sending of remittances last year.

