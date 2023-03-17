An idea for France: a company transforms sailboats into camping bungalows

In Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), Thibault Saint Olive transforms old sailboats into camping bungalows. Journalist Valérie Heurtel went to meet him.

Thibault Saint Olive’s idea for France “is to recover old sailboats, renovate them, transform them and give them a new life in the long term“. These boats were destined for scrapping. But on a small shipyard near Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), Thibault and his team brought them back to life and transformed them into a bungalow. It takes 25,000 euros to adapt the boats. In a Noirmoutier campsite (Vendée), these somewhat special bungalows will soon welcome the first tourists.Count around 80 euros per night for this stationary cruise.

Fight against waste

Live from Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée), journalist Valérie Heurtel presents an initiative to limit waste. She evokes the case of Françoise, a retiree, who every day “tour the shops” et “collects unsold fruits, vegetables, fresh produce“. “She sets up tables in front of her garage and distributes baskets to those who need them. (…) It helps a hundred families. As much to tell you that with the prices which blaze it makes happy”says the journalist.