An incredible video of a young Lionel Scaloni presenting his house in English came to light

In the last few hours, a video of the current coach of the National Team, Lionel Scaloni, showing his home in England for a television series on the MTV television signal, became popular.

The video, where a young Scaloni is seen speaking in English, dates from 2006. There, in addition to presenting his London home when he played for West Ham, the Argentine mentioned his tastes and preferences.

“MTV Cribs”:

Because MTV published Lionel Scaloni’s participation in that series during 2006pic.twitter.com/SfSpQ8LBx8 — Why is it a trend? (@becausetrend) March 24, 2023

Scaloni mentions that he likes to cook, drink mate every afternoon, watch television, take naps, and Argentine and Italian fashion. In addition, he expresses: “I have a fantastic view of London. I have a whirlpool, in England the weather is always cold, but here it is always warm.”