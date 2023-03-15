Ana Moura is the most nominated this year at the PLAY Awards

OThe nominees for the 5th edition of Play were announced today, at a press conference at Coliseu dos Recreios, the space that will once again host the awards ceremony, to be broadcast live on RTP1.

Of the 13 competition categories, 11 of which are subject to nomination, Ana Moura is nominated in three: Song of the Year (“Agarra em mim”, with Pedro Mafama), Album of the Year (“Casa Guilhermina”) and Best Female Artist.

“Agarra em mim” competes for Song of the Year Play against “A Maior Traitoria”, by Carlão, “Lua”, by Ivandro, “Quero é vive”, by Sara Correia, “Saudade, saudade”, by Maro, and ” Smile”, by Diogo Piçarra.

In the category of Album of the Year, “Casa Guilhermina” competes with “The Strange Beauty of Life”, by Rodrigo Leão, “A Minha História”, by Sara Carreira, and “Club Makumba”, by Club Makumba.

Ana Moura competes for the Best Female Artist award with Aldina Duarte, Maro and Nena.

For Best Male Artist are nominated Carlão, Ivandro, Mário Laginha and T-Rex, for Best Group are Calema, Capitão Fausto, Wet Bed Gang and Linda Martini, and for Revelation Artist A Garota Não, Club Makumba , Milhanas and Nena.

In the category of Best Fado Album, “Perfil”, by Dulce Pontes, “Simples”, by Carlos Leitão, “Tudo Recomeça”, by Aldina Duarte, and “Viragem”, by Beatriz Villar, compete.

For the Lusofonia Prize are nominated “Bom bom”, by Batida with Mayra Andrade, “Como Antes”, by Matias Damásio, “Dançarina”, by Pedro Sampaio with MC Pedrinho, and “No Chão Novinha”, by Anitta and Pedro Sampaio.

This year, in the running for the award for Best Videoclip are “Islet”, by Surma, directed by Telmo Soares, “Barquinha”, by Expresso Transatlântico with Conan Osiris, directed by Sebastião Varela, “Private Eyes”, by Ditch Days, directed by António Amaral, and “CARO”, by X-Tense featuring Slow J, directed by X-Tense and Gonçalo Carvoeiras.

“JS Bach Keyboard Concertos”, by João Barradas, Pedro Neves and Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa, “Play Off”, by Vasco Mendonça, “Magnificat Marina Antiphons & Missa Salve Regiona”, by Cupertinos, and

“Lamentationes Hebdomadæ”, by Joseph-Hector Fiocco – Ensemble Bonne Corde, are nominated for Play for Best Classical/Erudite Music Album.

In the category of Best Jazz Album, “Ascética”, by Hugo Carvalhais, “Chasing Contradictions”, by Ricardo Toscano Trio, “Jangada”, by Mário Laginha, and “Prötzeler”, by Apophenia Group, compete.

On the 20th of April, the winners of the Critics’ Awards, chosen by a panel of ten journalists, and the Careers Awards, attributed by the management of Audiogest (Association for the Management and Distribution of Rights) and GDA – Management of the Rights of Artists, entities that promote Play through SAPM — Associação Prêmios da Música, in partnership with RTP and Vodafone.

The PLAY organization recalled that “eligible artists and works are nominated and voted by the PLAY Academy, made up of more than 300 professionals, mostly from the music industry (agents, managers, artists, technicians, producers and promoters), the media and the civil society”.

Nominations in the categories Best Group, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Album and Song of the Year “are determined by volumetric criteria of sales and radio ‘airplay’ (number of times the songs are played)”.

The categories of Best Videoclip, Lusofonia Award, Breakthrough Artist, Best Fado Album, Best Classical/Erudite Music Album and Best Jazz Album are subject to candidacies, and this year the organization received “more than 500, an absolute record in five years of existence of the PLAY Awards”.

