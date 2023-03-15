What’s going on with Lil Nas X and why did he anger the transgender community?

Currently, it is increasingly common to see artists who represent the LGBTQ+ community in music, which of course is incredible. Among them, of course, is Lil Nas X, who has been creating interesting things for a while but this time, he made a lot of transgender people angry… ¡¿poor?!

It turns out that in addition to composing hits that go viral and break it all over the world, such as “Old Town Road”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” or “Industry Baby”, Lil Nas X showed that he also has a great sense of humor and even laughs at himself. And it was just this that the trans community did not like.

Lil Nas X en la New York Fashion Week 2023/Foto: Getty Images

What’s going on with Lil Nas X and why did he make the trans community angry?

Through their social networks and in accordance with NME, Lil Nas X published a tweet on March 13 that seemed harmless, where he showed the image of a woman with certain similarities with him. The rapper only mocked the similarities between the two and stated that: “The operation has been a success.”

As we mentioned before, Lil Nas X’s words resonated within the trans community, so much so that the artist apologized for the joke to whoever was offendedwriting: “My apologies to the trans community. I handled the situation with anger instead of considering why it wasn’t right. much love to you. I’m sorry”.

This was Lil Nas X’s apology to the trans community/Photo: Screenshot

Many transgender people weighed in on the Lil Nas X joke

And perhaps at this point you are wondering why so much trouble if it was a simple joke. Well, apparently transgender people didn’t like it when Lil Nas X made fun of something as important to them as trying to look and feel what they identify withjust at a time when there are several bills against the trans community in the United States

As if this weren’t enough, Lil Nas X didn’t help much either, Well, although he responded as is that he shared the photo because it looked like him, in the end he stuck with the hate comments and responded to them Without mincing words. Something that, of course, was not ideal to calm the waters in the internet of things.

After all this situation there were those who accepted Lil Nas X’s apology because they felt it sincere And besides, we can all be wrong. But yes, those who said that His words were not enough and they even suggested that he apologize in a material way, using money and the platform he has to raise awareness to many about the situation of the trans community. What do you think about it?

