Ana Obregn explains why she does not donate the money from her exclusives to the Aless Lequio Foundation

Ana Obregón stars in a new controversy related to the Aless Lequio Foundation in honor of her son, who died in May 2020 at the age of 27. The biologist had promised to donate all the money raised from the sale of the book The Shrew Boy, as well as the amounts she pocketed through the various exclusives granted in magazines. Donations that, according to the TardeAR program, would not have reached their destination and would amount to more than 260,000 euros.

The Telecinco space says that the only large donation that the Aless Lequio Foundation has received would have been from a friend. A total of four million euros, in addition to an office in the center of Madrid that the presenter uses as her headquarters. Ana Obregón implies that this information has been leaked by Alessandro Lequio because she says that everything is totally false. She doesn’t know where that information comes from because only she and Alessandro know the Foundation’s accounts.explains collaborator Paloma Barrientos.

Paloma Barrientos is precisely the journalist who has been able to speak in depth with Ana Obregón to clarify this issue. It is false in every way. Any informed person knows that, regarding the copyright of a book, a balance is made of those sold when the disc year ends. The publisher is already denying it, that the donation is not made until Marchbegins by clarifying in Vanitatis.

Enlarge Ana Obregón at the Adolfo Surez Madrid-Barajas Airport after her trip to Barcelona on October 27, 2023 in Barcelona (Spain). Europa Press

Regarding the contributions that I have made, first of all, you know, like anyone who wants to open a foundation, that 30,000 euros have to be contributed, apart from some exclusives that I have also worn and a bag from my mother, which was raffled off. These are figures that I don’t like to say, but in total I think I have contributed more than 50,000 euros out of my pocket, he adds. Biology insists that this type of controversial information only serves to cause harm.

I have a mouth to feed

I have donated some exclusives. Not all because now I have a mouth to feed, he has also confessed in a testimony for Espejo Pblico referring to his daughter/granddaughter Ana Sandra who came into the world through surrogacy in the United States. At the moment she says that she has kept the money that she had advanced for the Foundation and that is why she has not deposited the remaining money from the exclusives.contributes journalist Pepe del Real.

Various exclusives

In recent months, Ana Obregn has granted up to four exclusives to the magazine Hola! with juicy figures that would far exceed the 30,000 euros invested in the development of the Aless Lequio Foundation, as well as the 6,000 euros for which her mother’s Chanel bag was auctioned. The first of the exclusives occurred last March when the television station announced the birth of Ana Sandra, later the issue in which the images of her leaving the Miami hospital in a wheelchair were published, the interview in which she confessed that the girl had been conceived with her son’s semen, in which she talked about her summer in Palma de Mallorca and the little girl’s baptism.