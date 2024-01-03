Mnica Cervera: from being nominated for the Goya to living in poverty

At 48 years old, Mónica Cervera lives her most personal drama. The actress, nominated for the Goya awards for her leading role in the film Crimen Ferpecto de lex de la Iglesia, He has gone from participating in successful projects and walking down red carpets to living in poverty. This is what Semana magazine exclusively reveals this Wednesday.

The renowned tabloid publication explains that Mónica Cervera lives on a park bench in Marbella, his hometown, outdoors and trying to shelter from the cold, as well as the inclement weather of winter. In a very intimate talk with Semana, the interpreter assures that she has tried to ask certain organizations for help to leave the streets, although without success: The only thing I want now is for Social Welfare, with whom I have an appointment on January 25, to give me a stability.

Mónica Cervera insists that she does not need anyone to reverse this situation, which is why she rejects any type of help from some of her relatives who reside in Malaga. They have to respect me. I want to be left alone and live as I have chosen to live., Be the. Likewise, he makes it clear that she has no plans to return to a film set.

Enlarge Rossy de Palma and Mnica Cervera in Paris, in 2005. Frederic SOULOY Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

I don’t want people to call me the word television or cinema. I was there once, but I never want to go back. I’m fine the way I am, I don’t want to talk about that pasthe expresses in Semana, thus breaking with the profession that gave him so much joy a few years ago.

Mnica Cervera’s career

The Andalusian dazzled on the big screen, with 2004 being her big year, in which she received a Goya Award nomination for Best New Actress for her performance in Crimen Ferpecto. Everything suggested that a bright future awaited her away from the vulnerable situation in which it finds itself today.

Her debut as an actress was with the short film Hongos, by Ramn Salazar. Years later she participated in successful projects such as Hands to Work, 20 Centimeters or Busco, among others. His last appearance on television dates back to 2016 when he was part of La que se cerca during the three episodes in which she gave life to Mara Jos Rivas Latorre.