The magician Xerax, who guessed the Christmas Fat Man, predicts the lottery number of the Child

Juan Pedro Hernández, better known as the magician Xeraxwants to repeat the feat that made him so famous fifteen years ago when left everyone with their mouths open after guess the number for the Christmas drawing. And the Tenerife native predicted that the jackpot in the lottery would be 32,365 and he nailed it.

At that time, The magician wrote the number on a piece of paper and put it inside an urn that hung from a crane. so that no one would have access to his prediction. And when it was opened, it was found that there was the tenth winner of the first prize in the draw.

On this occasion, the draw has changed, since seeks to guess the lottery number of El Nio, which is celebrated next January 6. He did it on the show 25 degreesfrom Radio Televisión Canaria, where he wrote the number that he believes will succeed.

Guarded until January 6

The canary magician He wrote his prediction for this popular draw on a piece of paper and then put it inside a sealed envelope.and, furthermore, to give more credit to the feat, one of the program’s reporters stamped her signature about the prediction

Now, It is kept inside a safe that will be kept on the platform. until the 6th itself and which remains locked. A key that both the magician and his partner Sergio Dion possess so that no one can access the box.