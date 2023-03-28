Ana Patricia Peralta unites Cancun with the world

The Municipal President, Ana Patricia Peralta, organized a meeting with ambassadors in Mexico, some of them from countries with Cancun’s sister cities, in order to strengthen ties and continue implementing tourism strategies that benefit both locations and Cancun families.

“Thanks to you for the trust you place in our people and our destination, to continue being a meeting place for millions of visitors who find natural beauties, cultural diversity and gastronomy in our destination, as well as a place for their recreation,” he commented. when welcoming the diplomats, during the activities of the 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico de México.

With the distinguished presence of Governor Mara Lezamathe First Municipal Authority stressed that this union with diplomats must prevail to continue working together and continue to promote the arrival of more travelers to Cancun, in addition to making their stay more pleasant so that they return on another occasion to vacation.

“cancun It is the most important destination in the Mexican Caribbean and the country; We have the most important international airport in the Mexican Republic and there are more than 200 international cities with which we have direct flights, in addition to which we are about to open cancun-Toronto and Cancun-Quito”, he said.

As an example of the above, according to Aeropuertos del Sureste (ASUR), only this Wednesday, March 28, 528 air operations were scheduled, of which 269 correspond to arrivals and 259 departures, in both cases mostly international, from destinations such as Los Angeles (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Guatemala (Guatemala), Montreal (Canada), Panama (Panama), San José Costa Rica (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), among many others.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors in Mexico of Argentina, Carlos Alfonso Tomada; from Spain, Juan Duarte Cuadrado; from Uruguay, Aníbal Fernando Cabral Segalerba; from China, Zhang Run; from Guatemala, Marco Tulio Chicas Sosa; from Colombia, Moisés Ninco Daza; as well as the deputy ambassador of Canada in Mexico, Shauna Hemingway, among other guests.

International twinning of Benito Juárez:

Silver Sea, Argentina – 1997

Wichita-Kansas, United States – 2011

Mission Texas, United States – 2009

Pharr, Texas, United States – 2009

Granadilla de Abona, Spain – 1998

Hangzhou, China – 2013

Sanya, China – 2010

Punta del Este, Uruguay – 2014

Antigua, Guatemala – 2002

