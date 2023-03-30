And Billie Eilish? They activated orange and yellow alert for rain, hail and wind in CDMX

Tremendous storm that is falling on us. On the night of this March 29, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection activated the orange alert for rain, hail and wind in CDMX.

This alert at least for the Iztacalco, Iztapalapa and Venustiano Carranza mayors. This photograph was taken from the Foro Sol, where the Billie Eilish concert is still going on.

Photo: @BuzosNoticias

Orange alert is activated for rain, hail and wind in CDMX

Civil Protection activated the orange alert for rain, hail and wind in the Iztacalco, Iztapalapa and Venustiano Carranza municipalities of Mexico City. The alert is activated for the period between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on March 29.

Rain is expected between 30 and 49 millimeters, hail fall and a wind greater than 50 kilometers per hour.

Photo: CDMX Civil Protection

There is also a yellow alertat a lower level, for the Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc and Gustavo A. Madero mayoralties.

Through their social networks, the Billie Eilish Tours account shared a video of the tremendous rain that is falling on the Foro Sol and asked everyone to stay safe.

Photo: Billie Eilish Tour

