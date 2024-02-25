Andrea Bueno, from Temptation Island, talks about her only aesthetic operation

Andrea Bueno’s short stint in Temptation Island did not prevent the 18-year-old from becoming one of the main protagonists of the seventh edition. The one from Malaga abandoned the Telecinco contest after being overwhelmed by the pressure, so she picked up her suitcases and abandoned the format, also causing the departure of her partner, Álvaro. Her great impact on social networks, where she starred in countless memes, helped the Andalusian to have her own channel on MtmadMediaset’s video platform.

Like other former contestants of the program such as Fani Carbajo, Mayka Rivera or Luca Sánchez, Andrea Bueno welcomes her channel with a series of videos where viewers They can learn in depth what the young tattoo artist is really like off camera. From their favorite colors to their hands, through their childhood or adolescence.

In her latest video, the woman from Malaga opens up about aesthetic medicine and reveals the only intervention she has undergone due to a hernia in her umbilicus. My belly button was sticking out and they put it inside me. My obligation is that of a surgeon and that’s ithe tells his audience.

Andrea Bueno also has time to talk about the contestant on Temptation Island with whom he gets along best: Alba Casillas. Although both left the program at the same time, this circumstance has helped them share much more time once back in Spain.

When we saw each other, he told me: what plan are you going for? and I told him: in the plan of respecting my partner and messing with everyone who approaches me because I’m not well, and she told me that anyway, keep awake. Some words that helped Iker Casillas’ cousin and her to forge a great friendship that still lasts over time.

My experience there was total fucking shit. I suffered a lot, I had a terrible time. When I see myself alone I feel like hugging myself or punching myself and getting myself out of there. (…) At no time do I justify my aggressive behavior, but with help everything can change, he expresses regarding his adventure in the Dominican Republic.

Will I return to Temptation Island?

Another of the questions that is most repeated among its followers. Andrea Bueno is clear: her moment in Temptation Island has already passed and she has no interest in returning, much less as a temptress. The young woman assures that the values ​​she has as a person prevent her from returning to the program in that role: I don’t want to break up couples.