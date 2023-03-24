Antonio Mohamed approaches the Pumas bench

Mexico City.- Antonio Mohamed is one step away from being the coach of the Pumas, as a substitute for Rafael Puente del Río.

The “Turk” would be about to be made official as the helmsman of the auriazul club, which is third from last in the Clausura 2023, with 11 points, but thanks to the flexible competition system, only one unit is located below the Repesca zone.

The Argentine coach was fired from Atlético Mineiro (Brazil) on July 22, since then he has not directed.

“Mohamed was desperate to return, they reached the price and they are only defining the details because he wants two years and Pumas only wants to give him one, with the option of giving him a longer contract at the end of the year,” a source told CANCHA.

It would be Mohamed’s ninth team after passing through Zacatepec, Monarcas, Querétaro, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tijuana, América and Monterrey. Between October 2019 and November 2020, he lived a second stage in Rayados, which was also his last experience in Mexico.

In the Mexican First Division, he has won the 2012 Apertura in front of Tijuana, the 2014 Apertura as helmsman of América, and the 2019 Apertura in front of Monterrey, in addition to winning two MX Cups with the Rayados.

Pumas visit Querétaro on Sunday, April 2 at the Corregidora Stadium.