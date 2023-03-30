Anvisa suspends manufacture and sale of Fugini brand foods

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suspended, this Wednesday (29), the manufacture, sale, distribution and use of all Fugini brand foods, headquartered in Monte Alto, São Paulo. The company produces tomato sauces, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, potato chips and canned vegetables.

According to Anvisa, the preventive measure was taken after carrying out a sanitary inspection at the São Paulo factory, in which serious flaws in good manufacturing practices related to hygiene, quality control and safety of raw materials, pest control, traceability, between others. These flaws can impact the quality and safety of the final product, points out the surveillance agency.

The suspension of marketing and distribution will only apply to products in stock at the company. The return of activities can only occur when the company adapts the manufacturing process of its products to the good manufacturing practices defined by Anvisa.

Anvisa will still collect batches of mayonnaise due to the use of expired raw material. “Expired foods, including their raw materials, are considered unfit for consumption, according to the Consumer Protection Code, and their exposure for sale or consumption is considered a sanitary infraction. Thus, the collection of food aims to remove from the market products that represent a risk or harm to the health of the consumer”, informs Anvisa.

Good Manufacturing Practices

According to Anvisa, good manufacturing practices are a set of procedures that must be followed by food manufacturing companies, necessary to ensure the sanitary quality of these products.

The practices encompass a series of rules related to the manufacture of food and range from the physical and hygienic conditions of the facilities to the quality control of raw materials and the final product. It also covers issues such as workers’ health and training, pest control, storage, transport and documentation, among others.

