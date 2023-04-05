Anvisa warns of new cases of Botox counterfeiting

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued, this Wednesday (5), an alert to the population and health professionals after the identification of new cases of adulteration and counterfeiting of the drug Botox, also known as botulinum toxin.

According to the agency, some international shipments of the product were intercepted by the agency’s ports and airports area with a false description of content, in addition to the adulterated expiration date and medicine bottles in the Turkish language.

Subscribe to O POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts in stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Related news:

The company that holds the registration of the Botox drug, Allergan Produtos Farmacêuticos, confirmed to Anvisa that the original batch C6835C3 has an expiration date of 12/2023 and should only be marketed in Turkey, not having been imported into Brazil by official means. The packaging of the seized products had an expiration date of December 2024.

Irregular batches were prohibited from being marketed or distributed.

Anvisa recommends that, if health professionals and patients identify counterfeit products, they should not use the medicine and notify Anvisa immediately, through their service channels.

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags









