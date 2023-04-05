Hugh Jackman: Know Signs of Skin Cancer | metropolises

Actor Hugh Jackman, who plays the character Wolverine, published a video on his social networks on Monday night (3/4) to say that he underwent two new biopsies. The actor’s doctor noticed small signs that could indicate basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

“Hey, guys. I just had two biopsies done. I’ll find out in two or three days if I have something and, as soon as I know, I’ll let you know”, says the actor during the video. The examination that Jackman underwent consists of the removal of a fragment of part of the suspicious nodule for laboratory analysis.

Basal cell carcinoma is the least aggressive type of skin cancer and accounts for about 80% of tumors in the organ, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). Oncologist Janyara Teixeira de Souza, from Oncologia D’Or, says that stains that raise suspicion of the disease should be analyzed taking into account six important signs. The basic rule is called the ABCDE.

“The asymmetry, borders, colors, diameters and evolution of a mole, wart, wound or nodule are analyzed. It is important to be aware of injuries that already existed and begin to attract attention due to their increase in size, change in color and shape, sometimes causing itching and bleeding”, says the oncologist.

Some early signs to identify skin cancer are:

Warts with asymmetrical borders that are not even or do not line up Colored warts with different shades; Wound that does not heal within four weeks; Spots on the skin that itch, burn, peel or bleed; Dark lesions on the mucous membranes, i.e. inside the nose, mouth, vagina or anus; Pearl-white hue nodule.

In the case of dark lesions on the genitals, oncologist Fabiane Cesario says it could be a rare type of tumor called melanoma. “It can occur in areas not exposed to the sun, such as the scalp and genitals. This is indeed a concern, but when discovered early enough, the likelihood of cure is very high,” she says.

Treatment and diagnosis

The disease, which can be prevented with the use of sunscreen, is identified through tests such as biopsy and dermoscopy, an examination in which a device is used to visualize some layers of the skin that are not seen with the naked eye.

Surgery is the most recommended treatment for both basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma. However, it can also be associated with radiotherapy and photodynamic therapy – the procedure uses a photosensitive cream and application of a light source to treat the tumor.

“Put on some sunscreen. You’ll still enjoy the day outside, okay? Please take care,” says Jackman in the post.

