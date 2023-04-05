Gut health influences ADHD risk | metropolises

A group of international researchers believe that an imbalance in the intestinal flora may be related to a child’s increased risk of having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The intestinal flora, also known as microbiota, is composed of a wide variety of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi. The prevalence of certain species in individuals with the disorder has caught the attention of scientists.

In a study, published in Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry this Wednesday (4/5), the researchers explain that they analyzed stool samples from 35 children with ADHD and another 35 without the disorder for comparison.

Samples from the first group contained higher levels of certain species of fungi, such as candida albicansand lower levels of other species.

Experiments with cells grown in the laboratory showed that the candida albicans it increased the permeability of the cells that line the intestine, creating an environment conducive to the entry of bacteria into the bloodstream. This imbalance can result in inflammation throughout your body and brain.

“The human body is home to a complex and diverse microbial ecosystem, and the findings of this study suggest that fungal mycobiome dysbiosis in ADHD may influence patient health,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.