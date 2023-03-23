Apple Music sows discord in the playlists of its users

For several days, Apple Music has been the victim of a big bug

Private playlists become public while others disappear

The problem would be related to iCloud

Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer… Everyone chooses their camp to punctuate their days and listen to their favorite artists over and over. If you’ve opted for Apple’s music streaming service, you may have noticed a slightly annoying bug. Indeed, for several days, users have been complaining about problems with playlists on Apple Music. What is going on ? Is that bad ?

Playlists are sometimes personal. Pieces of us that we don’t want to show the world. However, some Apple Music users have seen their favorite “compilation” become public. Some have seen their playlists disappear, while others, unknown to the battalion, have shown up in their application and replaced them.

Faced with the realization that this is not an isolated problem, some music lovers have worried: could this be a sign of an Apple Music account hack? Good news: it seems to be unrelated. In all likelihood, this is just a big bug related to iCloud. Some users have managed to overcome it by desynchronizing then resynchronizing iCloud…

But, unfortunately, this did not solve the problem for everyone. If you ever fall victim to this problem, you can always try. Just go to “Settings” then “Apple ID”, “iCloud” and “Show All”.

Where does this bug on Apple Music come from?

To believe MacRumors, this would have to do with the latest iOS 16.3.1 update. While the latter was intended for the resolution of certain problems related to iCloud by Apple teams, it could be the source of a new unexpected problem. This bug would then have gone unnoticed or the developers would not have been able to fix it immediately.

If this bug is annoying for Apple Music users, it remains harmless in the face of other problems encountered over the past few months. A similar bug had been spotted… But that concerning the photo galleries of Apple aficionados. In terms of privacy, we have seen more reassuring. That said, the problem was resolved quickly. We can expect a similar outcome for this playlist bug on Apple Music.