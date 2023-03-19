Apple strudel: super easy recipe to prepare at home

In itself, Argentines are people who eat well and although in this country there are many recipes exquisite, this time we bring you a preparation of German origin and southern Austria that you will love.

Apple strudel.

It is about the famous apple strudel, which has a real name that is Apfelstrudel and is a typical dessert typical of Austrian and German cuisine, which dates back to ancient preparations in Armenia or Turkey. Argentines learned to do this a long time ago. recipe and consists of a roll of sweet dough, generally puff pastry, which contains applesauce, cinnamon and raisins inside.

Try this German recipe.

Separate these ingredients and try this recipe exquisite. You are going to need a pound of peeled and diced apples, a cup of chopped walnuts, a cup of raisins, a beaten egg, butter, two tablespoons of sugar and a sheet of puff pastry. To carry out this recipe you are going to heat the oven to 180 degrees and flour a baking dish. Place the apple, butter and sugar in a pot and cook over medium heat until everything softens. Then, remove from the heat and let it cool. When they are cold, you are going to add a tablespoon of vanilla essence, nuts, raisins and grated bread. You’re going to test the flavor by adding sugar to taste.

Take note so you can practice making this delicious dessert.

This dish will undoubtedly make you travel to those countries from your own kitchen. Apple strudel became one of the most requested desserts in confectioneries in different Argentine cities, especially Buenos Aires, and those who have already tried it got the best results on their palates. We recommend that you encourage yourself to cook this recipe today because you will not regret it.

Apple strudel, a typical recipe from Austria and Germany.

For the preparation of the dough, you will need flour (as you like, you will see it), 125 cc warm water, 50 grams of butter, salt and egg. You are going to sift the flour and add the salt, form a crown and add the egg and warm water. Then you are going to take the dough and you are going to incorporate the butter, on an allowance you are going to beat this dough. The important thing here is that you let it rest on a film brushed with butter for half an hour and after that time, you stretch the dough on a tablecloth until you get a surface area of ​​approximately one square meter.

-Brush the previously stretched strudel dough with butter, distribute the sugar and the ground dough, leaving the molds free

-You are going to add cinnamon to the dough and you are going to arrange the cut apples on top of the spread, the walnuts and the raisins. Roll up the strudel and place on a buttered plate, then you are going to take this preparation to the oven for half an hour.

-When you remove it from the oven, you are going to brush the strudel with butter and sprinkle it with impalpable sugar.