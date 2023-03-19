Vive Latino 2023: Tokyo Ska Paradise and Lost Acapulco began the second day of the Festival

After a successful first day that featured performances by Reyno, Caligaris, Café Tacvba, Alemán, Austin TV, León Larregui, Miranda!, MC Davo, Carla Morrison Los Claxons, Carín León, Esteman and Daniela Spalla, to mention a few, the Foro Sol is preparing to receive the hundreds of thousands of attendees who will enjoy other acts such as Allison, Amandititita, Bandalos Chinos, Battle of Champions Delux, Elsa and Elmar, Swarm, Los Pericos, Los Bunkers, The minor leagues, Kinky, Los Mirlos, Lost Acapulco, Odisseo, Qbo, Real de Catorce, The Black Crowes, Vivir Quintana and Yorka.

Among the surroundings of the six stages arranged in the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack of the Foro Sol, you can already experience the festive atmosphere of the attendees who will be arriving at the property throughout the afternoon of this Sunday and until the early hours of the night, when they go out to the star acts Pesado, Plastilina Mosh and Red Hot Chilli Peppers on stage.