Flaneleros in CDMX, this is how you can report people

In the Mexico City It is not new to see that in the streets, or anywhere else, there are flannels that help motorists park in exchange for a voluntary payment.

This practice, along with others that have been detected in these people, have turned the streets and avenues of CDMX into territory of flannelsand therefore, they decide to set aside parking spaces on public roads to give them to drivers for a fee.

we inform you what you can do with these subjects, since this practice is not allowed because the public highway is for everyone.

So you can denounce the flanneleros who set aside places

In CDMX the flanneleros charge a fine



In the case of Mexico City, you can report these people to the local authorities, since they set aside and block places on the street so that those who pay them can park.

This is because impeding or hindering in any way the road and public space, the freedom of movement or action of people, while there is no permit or justifiable cause, is indicated in article 28 section II of the Civic Culture Law of the CDMX.

This means that franeleros in Mexico City can receive a sanction in the form of a fine of 11 to 40 Units of Measure or an arrest of 13 to 24 hours or community work of 6 to 12 hours.

This complaint can be made by telephone, by calling Locatel at number 55 56 58 11 or digitally on Locatel’s official platform, and when making the corresponding report you have to detail what happened and give the location where the flannelero obstructed the street.

If you need to do it, you can ask for help from any police in the capital to avoid this type of action by the flannelers.

These are the fines that flanneleros can receive

These people may be creditors of a fine of up to 3 thousand 848 pesos



In accordance with the aforementioned, there are different types of fines that these people can receive and those are:

Type B infractions, will be sanctioned with a fine equivalent to 11 UMA (one thousand 58 pesos) to 40 Units of Measure (UMA), around 3 thousand 848 pesos, or arrest from 13 to 24 hours or work in favor of the community from 6 to 12 hours.

Type C offenses will be penalized with a fine equivalent to 21 UMA (2 thousand 20 pesos) to 30 Units of Measure (2 thousand 886 pesos), or arrest from 25 to 36 hours or community work from 12 to 18 hours.

Type D offenses will be penalized with arrest from 8:00 to 36:00 or from 10:00 to 18:00 working hours in favor of the community.

