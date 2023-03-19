Pichetto: “This is one of the worst governments in democratic history”

With my mind set on the elections on October 22, Miguel Angel PichettoGeneral Auditor of the Nation, criticized the ruling party and described it as “one of the worst governments of democratic history”.

“Hyperinflation is knocking on the door“, he launched in an interview on Radio Rivadavia. In this way, he later added that “Argentine society is suffering all the effects and consequences of a set of totally unwise measures.”

Regarding the policies implemented to overcome the pandemic, the official pointed out that “this government is the one that led us into an endless quarantine that destroyed the economy and any economic recovery process.”

In this sense, he then added that “the economy was paralyzed for a year. There was an overflowing monetary issue and all kinds of plans, with the priests praying and on TV the epidemiologists saying that you were going to die.”

In dialogue with “New Normality”, Pichetto referred to his future projections for Argentina. “We are facing the end of the cycle and this has to end, and we must begin to build a capitalist Argentina linked to the world of work, production and security,” he commented.

Regarding the possible absence of Mauricio Macri, former president of the Nation, in the October elections, the reference of Together for Change (JxC) assured that “should be a candidate because the issue of leadership is essential for a political project”.