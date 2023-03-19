Algerian team: Aouar explains that his choice was not against France

Houssem Aouarthe Olympique Lyonnais midfielder, has decided to speak out and set things straight about his history with the France team.

Before making the decision to represent the Algerian selection, Aouar had evolved with the hopes of the France team. He also participated in a friendly gameOctober 7, 2020 against Ukraine, with the A team of the Blues.

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: whistles and Marseillaise, the hostile reception reserved for Aouar in Lyon

In an interview given to Telefoot, the Lyonnais wanted to set the record straight regarding his last choices: “it’s my choice, and then I’m ready to face it. What I said was that I regretted not having chosen Algeria earlier, it is not a choice against France”.

He goes on to say that he is aware of the efforts he will have to make in EN in order to be able to impose himself in Djamel Belmadi’s XI: “by making this choice, I was never told that it was going to be everything acquired, that I was going to come and that I was going to have the necessary playing time. Not at all, I am on an equal footing with the rest of the group and available to the coach.

| READ ALSO: France: “Match! », the restaurant chain of the Algerian international Aouar in Lyon

He also insisted that his choice is far from default. He continues by quoting that there are still plenty of African players who are in the best clubs in the world.

“What I said was that I regretted not having chosen Algeria earlier, it’s not a choice against France.” The explanations of Houssem Aouar on why he chose Algeria @YassinNfaoui ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hB4a0E7fcH — Telefoot (@telefoot_TF1) March 19, 2023

A former coach of the France team takes Aouar as a target

In an interview with the FAF, Aouar confided that he had regrets about his little adventure with the Blues. The Lyonnais had said that his choice to represent Algeria is not a default choice.

Raymond Domenech, the former coach of the France team, had commented on the choice of Houssem Aouar saying “I’m annoyed with Algeria. You can’t say that about another selection, pestered the consultant. I think it’s humiliating for Algeria to say that, because he can no longer play in the France team, well, I’m going to wear the Algerian jersey”.

| READ ALSO : Algerian team “it’s not a default choice. I am not an opportunist”, Aouar

Domenech believes that if he had chosen Algeria when he was at the top level, it would have been in a more logical context. He thinks the player opted for Algeria because his current level does not get him a place with the France team.

Finally, Aouar will join the Greens next September. This decision comes in agreement with the national coach in order to allow the player to regain good form.