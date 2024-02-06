Applications reopen for Housing Plan 8 in Miami

Miami-Dade County reopened applications for Plan 8 affordable housing after a three-year pause, at a time when thousands of people have been affected by rising rent prices.

The program opened on February 5 and will continue receiving applications until February 19.

In the first hours more than 34 thousand people had registered on the list of applicants for the Miami-Dade County Section 8which provides vouchers to help with housing payments, the news channel reported Telemundo.

Those interested will participate in a draw in which 5,000 applicants will be chosen and the rest will be part of a waiting list.

The program is designed to help low-income families, at a time when the need for affordable housing is booming, highlighted county Mayor Daniella Levina Cava.

“We have so many that are suffering with rents going up, and we are really grateful that we have some vouchers… but it’s not going to be enough to meet the need,” he lamented.

The so-called Plan 8 delivers public housing created to offer safe and affordable rental homes to low-income families, the elderly and disabled people who meet the necessary requirements.

Only 5,000 applicants will be approved at random.

If selected, residents can use the vouchers to help pay rent on privately owned properties where rent would be at least 70% subsidized.

For an individual, the annual income limit is $36,150, and for a family of three the maximum income is $46,450.

The initiative has federal aid through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In county public libraries, like Hialeah, there are volunteers helping seniors fill out their applications. Other sites have been opened for people to apply in person.

Those who submit double applications will be automatically disqualified.

Just a week ago the Government of Hialeah announced that in the midst of the crisis over rental prices, a affordable housing construction program in the most Spanish-speaking city in the United States.

After the massive arrival of thousands of migrants, rents in Miami-Dade County have skyrocketed, and this situation is more evident in Hialeah, a growing city where rising housing prices have an impact, especially on people who have been living for years. living in the area.