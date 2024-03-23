Arap Bethke returns to the theater with Tenderness

MIAMI.- He actor Arap Bethke release the work this week The tendernessa Spanish comedy that comes to Mexico under the direction of Benjamán Canón and the production of Morris Gilbert and MejorTeatro.

Written by Alfredo Sanzol, The Tenderness is a stage entertainment that takes up the structure of the comedies of the theater Elizabethan, brilliantly developed by William Shakespeare.

“For a long time I have been looking for an opportunity to return to the theater. Plays like this are rarely presented, where I can play and have fun while inviting the public to be moved and remember that we cannot live without each other. It is an work in which, despite the fact that people laugh out loud, invites us to unite and value the importance of living with tenderness,” said Arap Bethke, who throughout his acting career has more than 15 films and 25 productions for television and digital platforms.

About The tenderness

Set in the 16th century, The tenderness It takes the viewer to a desert island where two families or three couples from different generations meet. Ah, they take refuge from her bad experiences with the opposite sex Queen Emerald and her daughters Princess Salmon and Princess Rub, on the one hand; and on the other, Brown Leador and her children, SeaGreen Leador and SkyBlue Leador.

The noblewomen decide to disguise themselves as men, shipwrecked warriors from the English army, in front of the misgynian commoners who have been living on the island for 20 years to avoid the harmful and dangerous women. Sanzol’s comedy, which premieres at the Nuevo Teatro Libans, brings together in three generations the couples made up of Alejandro Calva and Mónica Dionne, Arap Bethke and Carla Medina, and Luisa Guzmán Quintero and Pierre Louis.

The staging explores fatherhood and motherhood and questions what it means for parents to want to avoid suffering for their children by putting them in a glass bubble so that nothing hurts them. The author proposes a romantic adventure comedy in which he tries to convey the impossibility of protecting himself from the damage that love produces.

The tenderness will premiere on March 21 at the New Libans Theater and will have performances today, March 23, and tomorrow, the 24th. Tickets are on sale at the theater box office and Ticketmaster.