ARD Germany trend: Majority of Germans reject the end of the combustion engine in 2035

According to a survey, a large majority of citizens in Germany reject the end of the combustion engine in 2035.

In the Germany trend for the ARD morning magazine, a good two-thirds (67 percent) spoke out against the end of combustion engines in new cars in twelve years, as reported by West German Broadcasting in Cologne. Only one in four (25 percent) advocated the end of the combustion engine in 2035.

The greatest approval for the end of the traditional car engine was among younger voters up to the age of 34 (33 percent) and people with higher educational qualifications (34 percent), but according to the information, there was no majority for the combustion engine-off here either.

Only among supporters of the Greens did the corresponding plan of the EU meet with majority approval (69 percent). Voters from the other parties represented in the Bundestag strongly disapprove of the move.

The EU Parliament decided this week to end new vehicles with combustion engines. From 2035, only new cars that do not emit greenhouse gases should be sold in the EU. There is no unanimous opinion in the Federal Government on this question.

Collective bargaining demands for the public sector meet with divided views

The collective bargaining demands of the trade unions in the public sector meet with divided views among the citizens of the Deutschlandtrend.

44 percent of those surveyed consider the demands for a 10.5 percent increase in wages, but at least 500 euros more per month, to be appropriate, and a further 8 percent do not even go far enough. However, 42 percent think that the demands of the unions go too far.

Among citizens over 65, the rejection of the wage expectations of the Verdi union and the civil servants’ association dbb is even higher at 51 percent. The situation is somewhat different among the employed respondents. Here, 49 percent consider the workers’ demands to be appropriate, and a further 10 percent believe that the increase in wages should be even higher.

The unions are demanding 10.5 percent more wages for the 2.5 million federal and local employees nationwide, but at least 500 euros more per month. The employer side has so far offered 5 percent in two steps and one-off payments of 2500 euros.

For weeks, employees have been putting pressure on with warning strikes. In many places there are therefore restrictions, for example in local transport, in day care, in waste disposal or in clinics and social facilities. The third round of negotiations is scheduled for March 27-29 in Potsdam.

The ARD Germany trend is a random telephone and online survey by Infratest Dimap on behalf of the ARD morning magazine. From March 14th to 15th, more than 1,200 eligible voters in Germany were surveyed. (epd/dpa)

