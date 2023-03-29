Are all carbohydrates bad? Know the differences between those refined and those that are not

Los carbohydrates have bad fame in diets. The foods that enter this category, such as rice, pasta and harine, have a reputation for being the causes of weight gain, cardiovascular diseases or bad food when consumed in excess.

However, not all carbohydrates are bad, and should not be completely eliminated from your diet. In exchange, you should prioritize the most healthy carbohydrates over the ‘refined’ ones to have a balanced diet and a healthy diet, advise Susan Bowerman, director of nutrition at Herbalife Nutrition, who gives recommendations for choosing different foods.

Los carbohidratos buenos tienen algunos de los indispensable nutrients for the correct functioning of the organismand suelen find themselves in wholegrain cereals, frejoles, fruits and vegetables, which are excellent sources of fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

Barley, a traditional crop, is a good source of complex carbohydrates known as betaglucans. Photo: El Universo

Monday Medline Plus, along with proteins and fats, carbohydrates are one of the three main nutrients found in foods and beverages. Aportan glucosa, which is there power supply for the cells, tissues and organs of the body.

The best carbohydrates are enteros, or unrefined. For example, some wholemeal breads have the description “multigrain”, but it is necessary to check the list of ingredients to find out if they are whole or refined.

The consumption of it pasta or rice can be harmful if you eat it constantly, it is the type of refined carbohydrate. Therefore, the best option is not to discard these foods, but opt for full options that provide nutrients such as iron, folic acid and B vitamins.

Depending on your preparation, fruit juices can also contain a high amount of calories. Health experts recommend consuming the whole fruit instead of the juice, as it adds sugar or other components that reduce its nutritional intake. (I)