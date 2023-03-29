Nursing professionals make an act in Brasilia for salary floor

Nursing professionals from all over the country came to Brasilia to ask the federal government to publish a provisional measure for the payment of the minimum wage for the category. The text must regulate the transfer of funds.

The president of the National Confederation of Health Workers, Valdirlei Castagna, expects the measure to be published in April. A new meeting should take place on April 11 to evaluate what the final version of the text could be. “We hope that on this date the text of the provisional measure will be definitively presented, which will probably be published in the next few days, we imagine. And then, we should have a clear path to overturn the injunction in the Federal Supreme Court.”

According to the representatives of the entities, the provisional measure would resolve the impasse created by the injunction of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which barred the payment. In September last year, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the law so that the authorities could assess the impact of the floor and the sources of funding.

Daniel Menezes, member of the Federal Council of Nursing, says that the government is dealing with the matter with the STF. “Although there is this delay, there is this commitment from the federal government, especially last week, when it informs that it would be carrying out negotiations with the STF, so that the release of the injunction would be a subsequent measure to the release of the provisional measure.”

The law created a floor of R$4,750 for nurses. The value serves as a reference for the salaries of technicians, assistants and midwives.

