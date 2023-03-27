Are you going to the Ceremony Festival 2023? We put together a playlist to increase the hype

He Ceremony Festival will turn 10 this April 1 and 2 with the largest edition in its history. The event has grown so much that, for the first time, it will be held over two days and well, that means that there will be more artists to enjoy during the weekend.

Among so much offer, it is possible that you have not heard any of the acts that will be presented at the Ceremony Festival 2023. We know names like Rosalía, Travis Scott, Jamie XX, The Blaze, TR/ST, Julieta Venegas, Moderate y Fred Again.. They get a lot of attention, but there are also several smaller artists that have been breaking it for some time now.

Poster of the AX Ceremony 2023 / Photo: Ceremony

Listen to the playlist of the 2023 Ceremony Festival x Sopitas

That is why we wanted to strike you and we put together the Sopitas official playlist with the artists that excite us the most in this edition.

Below you will be able to listen to the tracks that we most want to hear from the headliners of the Ceremony Festival 2023but also the most raffled songs of the artists in small letters, which have the potential to become the benchmarks of the future (very clearly).

Travis Scott in a concert / Photo: Getty Images

We added an underrated track by the famous Motomamia roll of Ethel Cain (one of the emerging proposals that have fascinated us the most), one of the new songs from the incredible new album by The Blazethe collaboration of Mac DeMarco con DOMi & JD Beckamong many others that you have to know before jumping into the Ceremony Festival 2023 in it Bicentennial Park.

Are you ready for one of the best festivals of the year? Here we leave the playlist Festival Ceremony 2023 x Sopitaswith 25 rolitas well soaked and guaranteed so that they can do their homework and begin to prepare for the great party that we will have in the coming days:

