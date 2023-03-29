Georgia announces her new album and makes us dance with “It’s Euphoric”

If you are music fans, you will surely be very happy because 2023 is going with everything in terms of premieres and releases. Many bands and artists have released great songs and records, but this time we want to tell you about an artist that we love. We talk about Georgia, who announced a new album and on top of that brings us an ideal song to dance to.

For those who don’t know her, this young british girl has been attracting the attention of the music industry for a long time. So much so that to date, Georgia has put out a couple of hottest records, collaborated with big names like Gorillaz and Peter Hook, and We even had a chance to see it at Corona Capital 2019.

Georgia will return this 2023 with a new album/Photo via Facebook: Georgia UK

Georgia surprises us with the announcement of her new album and the song “It’s Euphoric”

It was in 2020 when Georgia premiered its most recent record material, Seeking Thrills, which earned him a Mercury Prize nomination. However, after three years without releasing new music, this great artist surprises us by announcing her next album and even a song to take out the forbidden steps.

It turns out that this March 29, Georgia confirmed through her social networks that this 2023 she will return with her third studio album called Euphoric, which featured the collaboration of Rostam Batmanglij (former member of Vampire Weekend). And if this wasn’t enough, He also released the first single from the album, called “It’s Euphoric”.

This is the cover of ‘Euphoric’, Georgia’s new album/Photo via Twitter: @georgiauk_

To top it off, Georgia released the official music video for “It’s Euphoric”, which was directed by the FA&FON studio (which has worked with MØ). In this visual appears the british artist competing against some rather strange men, while she sings the song in a very nostalgic tone.

Euphoric, Georgia’s third studio album will be available on digital platforms on July 28. But while we wait for the day to come to listen to this complete album and to warm up our engines, check out the video of his new song “It’s Euphoric” below:

