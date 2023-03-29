What is the age difference between Lucecita Ceballos and Erick Elera from Al fondo hay sitio

One of the most notorious romances in the 2023 season of Al fondo hay sitio is that of Lucecita Ceballos, ‘Dalila’, and Erick Elera, ‘Joel’, who despite their age difference have admitted to having chemistry for kissing scenes.

“I have a lot of fun, as you have no idea, we all have fun because there are situations that are very funny and unexpected. It is a mixture of everything, drama, humor and everything is well managed. Each character fulfills her role in the series ”Lucecita pointed out to Trome.

WHAT IS THE AGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LUCECITA CEBALLOS AND ERICK ELERA?

The Colombian Lucecita Ceballos has an extensive television career and even in fiction, so Al fondo hay sitio has become an important challenge in her career. She was born in Pereira, Colombia, on April 4, 1977, making her 45 years old.

For his part, Erick Elera plays an iconic character in the series and has developed a good part of his most important career in Al fondo hay sitio. He was born in Lima on December 9, 1983, so he is currently 39 years old.

Although there is a 6-year difference between Lucecita and Erick Elera, their characters from ‘Dalila’ and ‘Joel’ can be seen with the same passion of two teenagers in each of the scenes they share in the production.

WAS LUCECITA CEBALLOS’S HUSBAND DISCOMFORTABLE BY SCENES WITH ERICK ELERA?

Ceballos also revealed how her husband has taken the love scenes that he must record with Erick Elera in the series.

“Not at all. There has not been any discomfort from my husband. He understands that these scenes can be presented with the character.”noted in the note with Trome.

“It has been a nice experience to return, I return to that wonderful and happy cast because I feel very comfortable in the series. It makes me very happy to do what I’m passionate about, such as acting “he added.