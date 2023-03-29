Things get intense in the trailer for the fourth and final season of ‘Barry’

They say out there that all good things have to end at some point, and we completely agree, because that applies even to the series we like. In particular we say it because the fourth and final season of Barryone of the incredible productions we have seen in recent times.

It was in 2018 when HBO released this series starring Bill Hader. Since then and during the three parts that have been released to date, we are on the lookout for the fascinating story of Barry, a contract killer who discovers his passion for the theater and gives a new meaning to his life.. However, his past haunts him and it seems that in the final season it will continue like this.

HBO finally released the trailer for the fourth and final season of ‘Barry’

For a few weeks, HBO confirmed the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Barry. As if this were not enough, they released a teaser that increased our expectations to see what will happen in the final chapters. But now, we have the official trailer and it seems that this series will close with an intense plot.

As you will remember, the previous season finished very strong, because police arrest Barry after he broke into the Moss house. Now, our protagonist is imprisoned, dealing with his demons and repenting of everything he did, because despite his past as a murderer, considers him to be a good person who just wanted a new life.

Bill Hader in the fourth and final season of ‘Barry/Photo: HBO

However, Barry isn’t the only one trying to put his life together after what happened in season three.since all the people around them feel conflicted and without a doubt, they will do what is in their power to look for a better future (even if that means doing bad things).

Don’t forget that the fourth and final season of Barry It will be available on HBO Max on April 16.. But while we wait for this day to arrive and for you to check out a little of what we will see in the new episodes, Here is the official trailer for the end of this series, one of the most successful in recent times:

