Fire hazard: National Park asks hikers to be considerate

Bad Schandau.

The Saxon Switzerland National Park was already struggling with forest fires last year. The park administration is already responding.

The Saxon Switzerland National Park is preparing for the upcoming hiking season and is warning visitors of possible forest fires.

“Visitors are asked to respect the smoking and fire ban throughout the forest, even if the official forest fire risk level is low,” the park administration said on Wednesday. In addition, smoke developments should be reported immediately in order to avoid forest fires.

Accordingly, new signposts and landmarks were installed to make it easier for visitors to find their way around the site. They are intended to replace the paint markings on trees that can no longer be seen. After forest fires and tree falls, many hiking trails were also restored, it said. Of the more than 400 kilometers of marked hiking trails in the national park, 5.8 kilometers are currently not accessible.

Another service provided by the national park rangers are themed hikes in the protected area. Interested visitors can register for more than 50 excursions at the national park center. Participation in an excursion is free of charge. In addition, certified national park guides invite you to take themed hikes through the national park every day – except on Wednesdays and Sundays. Those who like to explore on their own can now learn exciting things about history, habitats or forest development in the region at one of the six information points every day. (dpa)

















