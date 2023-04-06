“The Little Mermaid”: songs from the original film changed in the remake to adapt them to the era

Alan Menken, composer of the original film, changed the lyrics of some songs to include the notion of consent.

The live-action remake of The little Mermaid will be both very close and very different from the 1990s classic. Alan Menken, Oscar-winning composer of the original film, changed the lyrics of two cult songs, he revealed in Vanity Fair.

Songs Kiss her Sebastian crab and Poor lost souls of Ursula have been rewritten to include the notion of consent: “The words ofKiss her were changed because people became very sensitive to the idea that Prince Eric would somehow impose himself on Ariel.”

“We’ve also revised the lyrics to “Poor Lost Souls” which might make young girls feel like they shouldn’t be talking out of line, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel into giving up her voice.” , specifies the composer, who worked on occasion with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The role of a lifetime

Ariel is played by the actress and singer Halle Bailey, 22 years old. For her, it’s the role of a lifetime, she confided last year at the D23 show: “When I was a little girl and I was swimming in the pool imagining myself to be a mermaid, I never imagined this could become a reality.”

Halle Bailey is best known for being one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, which she created with her sister. If she already has experience in comedy thanks to her role in the series Grown-ish, The little Mermaid will be his first major film role. She was victim of racism when Disney announced its casting.

Expected in French cinemas on May 24, 2023, The little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns). In development since 2016, this new version was shot during the year 2021. Javier Bardem (King Triton) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) round out the cast.