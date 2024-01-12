Argentina charges protest organizers costs of security operations

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine social and union organizations said that the government ordered them this week to pay up to 56 million pesos ($66,000) for security operations ordered within the framework of two demonstrations held on December 22 and 27.

“We received an order to pay a million-dollar sum, like other social and union organizations,” said the Libres del Sur organization, one of the organizers of the protests, in a statement released on Friday in which it stated that it had received the order on the same day. former.

“These sentences are acts of persecution and intimidation by the government of (president) Javier Milei,” denounces in another statement the Central of Workers of the Argentina Autonomous (CTAA).

Fines

Both organizations were fined for two different demonstrations: the first occurred on December 22 in a square in the center of Buenos Aires, where dozens of people mobilized to denounce the interruption of food assistance that the state periodically provides to social organizations, measure that the new government adopted due to the economic crisis facing Argentina.

The second demonstration took place on the 27th of the same month, when the main labor confederations of Argentina took an appeal for protection to the Palace of Courts to declare the nullity of what they consider an ambitious decree of necessity and urgency of the government, which promotes a labour reform.

State will not assume costs

At least a dozen social and union organizations received letters from the Ministry of National Security, headed by Patricia Bullrich, demanding money to remedy the operating costs “that were used to stop the illegitimate acts in order to of the maintenance of public order”.

Bullrich proposed to the population since December 10, the day she took office as minister, that “he who does it pays”, her tough-hand policy slogan in the face of insecurity; as well as against protesters who break the law by blocking traffic.

In this way, it launched a protocol against blocking traffic routes, known as the “anti-picket protocol”, which provides for the use of the necessary force so that the circulation space is free of protesters or objects that impede passage.

Bullrich has assured that “it will send the invoice to the responsible organizations or individuals” for “all the costs linked to the security operations”, and determined that “the State is not going to pay for the use of the security force.”

Source: With information from AP