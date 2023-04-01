Ark 2: Game postponed again – release next year



Ark 2 developers need more time to complete the game. The release has been pushed back to late 2024. There had already been delays in the last year. To shorten the waiting time, a remaster of the first part was announced.





in one Blog entry was informed that Ark 2 will no longer be released this year, but only at the end of 2024. The sequel was originally scheduled to launch in 2022. The developers justify the decision by saying that the Unreal Engine 5 used is still a new technology and the team needs more time to achieve an extraordinary result. It is therefore also not possible to build backwards compatibility into the new version. Ark 2 will continue to appear exclusively for Xbox and PC.



The developer studio Wildcard emphasizes that no new screenshots or gameplay videos for Ark 2 should be shared in 2023. Nevertheless, the community should be informed at regular intervals about the current status of development. Concrete content will then be shown at the beginning of next year. In which month Ark 2 will be launched next year remains open.

Remaster version of the first part

In addition to the bad news, the developers have announced that a remaster of the first part will appear in August. The title is called “Ark: Survival Ascended” and will be released for Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5. The game is based on the Unreal Engine 5 and should be able to score with improved graphics. For Xbox and PC, the game can only be purchased as part of a bundle with Ark 2. This pre-orders Ark 2 and grants access to the beta.

