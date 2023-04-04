arson? Woman in the hospital after a container fire in Bregenz

On Monday, April 3, 2023 at around 9:35 p.m., a container fire broke out in the Bregenz pedestrian zone (Schulgasse 2).

A paper container parked there in the entrance area was set on fire by a previously unknown perpetrator, after which the container caught on fire.

Suspected smoke inhalation

The container fire caused considerable material damage to the entrance area of ​​the residential building there. Initial attempts to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers failed. The fire could only be extinguished by the alerted fire brigade. A passer-by who tried to extinguish the fire beforehand was taken to Bregenz hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Any witnesses who can provide information on the perpetrators are asked to contact the Bregenz police station.

On-site forces:

The Bregenz volunteer fire brigade with two vehicles and 13 emergency services, a federal police patrol and a Red Cross ambulance.